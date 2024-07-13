London Majors dominate Labatt Park
The London Majors welcomed a 6-2 victory over the Guelph Royals yesterday at Labatt Park.
Two standout players in London’s corner were Braeden Ferrington, who allowed only two runs on four hits with two strikeouts in nearly six innings, and Gibson Krzeminski who was the hitting star for London going 3-for-4 with four RBI.
They will be back in action tonight at home.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam trophy by beating Jasmine Paolini
Barbora Krejcikova won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Jasmine Paolini in the final on Saturday.
Western allies make the case for NATO in terms that would appeal to Trump
European allies in NATO are stepping up their military spending, just as Donald Trump wanted. They're pointing to common interests, such as concerns over China. They’re creating American jobs by buying U.S. weapons.
Ambani wedding: Star-studded celebrations mark this Indian billionaire's lavish show of clout
The wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has been a global spectacle. Not only has it brought the world’s most famous celebrities, powerful politicians and business tycoons under one roof, it has also highlighted the immense clout of the Indian billionaire.
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the diminutive sex therapist who became a pop icon, media star and best-selling author through her frank talk about once-taboo bedroom topics, has died. She was 96.
5 people escape hot, acidic pond after SUV drove into inactive geyser in Yellowstone
Five people were able to escape a hot, acidic pond in Yellowstone National Park after the sport utility vehicle they were riding in went off the road and into an inactive geyser, park officials said Friday.
What a geriatric doctor wishes you knew now for healthy aging
Longevity isn’t just about living a long life but also about living well. More than one in five Americans will be 65 or older by 2040, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects.
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
Family members devastated by death of Toronto man allegedly swarmed by teens
Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them.
Ontario driver has licence suspended for 13-year-old traffic ticket
An Ontario driver was shocked to get a letter in the mail saying her licence had been suspended over a traffic ticket she received 13 years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
-
Ont. man facing sex assault charges after meeting up with 12-year-old at motel
A 29-year-old man, who repeatedly met up with a 12-year-old for sex, was arrested after officers found the pair at a Guelph, Ont. motel.
Windsor
-
We’re in for a scorcher in Windsor this weekend
We’ve got some extremely hot weather on tap for this weekend in Windsor, with a heat warning in effect for the region. In addition to sky-high temperatures, many beaches in the area aren’t safe for swimming due to heavy rainfall this week – if you’re looking to stay cool, you’re definitely in for a challenge.
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Delight your taste buds with upcoming Taste of Chatham-Kent
An upcoming celebration of cultural diversity promises to be a delight to the senses -Taste of Chatham-Kent is coming up from July 27 to September 30. The celebration brings together cultural associations, businesses, and community groups to celebrate the unique cultural activities taking place across the area.
Barrie
-
Large crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte
Emergency services were on the scene of an early morning crash in Oro-Medonte on Saturday morning.
-
WITH VIDEO
WITH VIDEO Barrie students lose everything in destructive fire as neighbours rally to help
Six international Georgian College students and one family lost their homes and everything inside them when a fire broke out on Wednesday morning, but their neighbours were quick to lend a helping hand.
-
Woman, 87, pinned under her vehicle in Muskoka parking lot suffers serious injuries
Provincial police in Bracebridge are investigating after emergency crews attended to a woman pinned under her vehicle in a Muskoka parking lot.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation chief among Indigenous leaders upset with Poilievre’s AFN speech
Outgoing Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod is among several Indigenous leaders who are calling out federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre over a speech he made at the Assembly of First Nations' annual general meeting. Here is what he said.
-
'I told you it wasn't a dream': Ontario couple retires after winning $55-million Lotto Max jackpot
When the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot they won was finally deposited in their bank account, Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk couldn't help but be overcome by emotions and hug each other.
-
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
Ottawa
-
Construction work to begin on Wellington Street Sunday, here's what you need to know
The City of Ottawa says the resurfacing of Wellington Street between Vimy Place and Kent Street will start on Sunday.
-
Housing complex for asylum seekers closing in Cornwall, Ont.
More than 500 refugees will soon be out of their home after the federal government chose not to renew a shelter contract with a Cornwall hotel.
-
Merivale Fish Market closes temporarily due to fire next door
The Merivale Fish Market -- a popular west Ottawa restaurant and store -- is temporarily closed because of a fire at an adjacent business.
Toronto
-
Ontario driver has licence suspended for 13-year-old traffic ticket
An Ontario driver was shocked to get a letter in the mail saying her licence had been suspended over a traffic ticket she received 13 years ago.
-
'Things could have been different': Frustration building amid Spadina Avenue TTC construction
A six-month project to upgrade the streetcar route along Spadina Avenue has only just started, but is already causing headaches for drivers, cyclists and businesses alike.
-
Family members devastated by death of Toronto man allegedly swarmed by teens
Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them.
Montreal
-
Montreal tenant 'appalled' after landlord orders removal of Palestinian flag
Kendra Downe says they never imagined they could potentially be facing eviction when they put up a Palestinian flag on their balcony of their Montreal apartment.
-
Girl, 12, kicked out of Quebec karate class for wearing hijab: human rights commission
The Quebec Human Rights Commission is seeking $13,000 for the family of a 12-year-old girl who was kicked out of her karate class for wearing a hijab.
-
Speed bumps aim to slow cyclists down in the Plateau
There are new speed bumps on Mont-Royal Avenue in the Plateau but they're not for the cars. The street is closed to cars for the summer and pedestrians take priority so the speed bumps are to slow down the cyclists.
Atlantic
-
'I thought we were having an earthquake': tractor trailer strikes N.B. home
A collision between a vehicle and a tractor trailer on Saturday led to the tractor trailer striking a Dieppe home.
-
2 bodies of people believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
-
'We grieve together': Youth found dead after flash flood in Wolfville, N.S.
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
Winnipeg
-
'Sky's the limit': Winnipeg's breaking community hopes to see sport grow with Olympic debut
With breaking set to make its Olympics debut at the 2024 Paris Games, the local breaking community hopes to see opportunities spin off to help the sport grow.
-
'We feel the brick falling': McDermot Avenue building set for demolition, neighbours worry about the mess left behind
The city has issued a demolition permit for the building located at 579 McDermot Avenue after an engineering assessment revealed it's unsafe.
-
'This space is long overdue': Manitoba government provides more details on safe consumption site
The Manitoba government has announced an initial price tag for the development of a safe consumption site in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
'Justice system failed me': Calgary woman speaks out after sex assault trial cut short
A young Calgary woman says she understands why victims of sexual assault often don't report it after a trial against her former boss was cut short.
-
Investigation underway after bullet lands in south Lethbridge living room
Lethbridge police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered in a southside home.
-
Collaros has first TD pass of season as Blue Bombers top Stampeders 41-37
Zach Collaros wasn’t just glad to throw his first touchdown pass of the season, it was his particular target that made it extra satisfying.
Edmonton
-
Is it safe to swim in the North Saskatchewan River? Experts weigh in
As Edmontonians try to keep cool, many are flocking to the North Saskatchewan River to swim. But is it safe?
-
Edmonton proves popular for U.S. restaurant chains looking to expand
With popular U.S. restaurant chains Chipotle and Chick-Fil-A setting up shop in Edmonton, one business expert says there are several reasons why Alberta's capital city is a destination for them, including residents' love of dining out.
-
Ambani wedding: Star-studded celebrations mark this Indian billionaire's lavish show of clout
The wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has been a global spectacle. Not only has it brought the world’s most famous celebrities, powerful politicians and business tycoons under one roof, it has also highlighted the immense clout of the Indian billionaire.
Vancouver
-
Former B.C. Realtor has licence cancelled, $130K in penalties for role in mortgage fraud
The provincial regulator responsible for policing B.C.'s real estate industry has ordered a former Realtor to pay $130,000 and cancelled her licence after determining that she committed a variety of professional misconduct.
-
Strange summer for B.C. politics as alliances shift ahead of fall vote
A shakeup of seismic proportions is reshaping the British Columbia political landscape a little over three months ahead of this fall's Oct. 19 election.
-
Calls to enforce leash bylaws in North Vancouver after dog mauled to death
Doreen Manuel was walking her two small Yorkshire terriers last month when a large off-leash dog suddenly lunged at them.