    • London Majors dominate Labatt Park

    (Source: London Majors/Matt Hiscox Photography) (Source: London Majors/Matt Hiscox Photography)
    The London Majors welcomed a 6-2 victory over the Guelph Royals yesterday at Labatt Park.

    Two standout players in London’s corner were Braeden Ferrington, who allowed only two runs on four hits with two strikeouts in nearly six innings, and Gibson Krzeminski who was the hitting star for London going 3-for-4 with four RBI.

    They will be back in action tonight at home. 

