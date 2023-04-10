London Lightning evaluating whether to join new basketball ‘super league’

National Basketball League of Canada (NBLC) franchises are evaluating joining a “super league” owned by US-based The Basketball League (TBL).

London Lightning owner Vito Frijia confirmed his club is assessing whether to play in the new TBL-spinoff league.

At a news conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Kitchener, TBL CEO Evelyn Magley, President David Magley, as well as David Schooley, owner of the KW Titans, will be on hand to provide news and details of the new league.

NBLC Vice-President of basketball operations Audley Stephenson told CTV News the NBLC has yet to sign off on any merger, as all the owners are doing their due diligence as to whether this is the right decision for each of them.

He added Schooley is excited about the potential of the super league.

Currently, the NBLC has only four franchises on the court, and their schedule is combined with the TBL to give them more opponents.

Speaking with CTV News Monday afternoon, David Magley said the Premium Basketball Super League will be a “win-win” for both his league and the franchises of the NBLC.

He added very few franchises are turning a profit with the current travel and schedule set up.

Magley’s goal is to have US teams play in the larger Canadian venues more often. All games will be played in arenas, which hold at least 2,500 fans.

Magley said it will give franchises like London, Sudbury, Kitchener, and Windsor the chance to make money by playing more games at home, and spend less on travel.

The TBL teams that play near the Canadian border would travel more, but would be subsidized by the NBLC teams who play in venues which hold more fans.

Stephenson said currently, the NBLC franchise owners have a stake in the league, but should they join the super league, that would not be the case.

At Tuesday’s announcement, principle stakeholders, teams, regions, partners and national sponsors, are to be unveiled.