    • London Knights' player faces 10-game suspension

    The London Knights will be without forward Sawyer Boulton for the next 10 games.

    He’s been suspended after hitting an opponent in the head during the third period in a game in Sault St. Marie against the Greyhounds on Sunday.

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) made the announcement Wednesday after reviewing the incident that saw Boulton serve a 5-minute penalty for checking during Sunday’s game.

    Boulton has appeared in 18 games so far this season, but now won’t be able to return until mid-January.

