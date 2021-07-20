LONDON, ONT. -- Just days before the NHL draft is to take place, a London Knights defenceman ranked 23rd among North American skaters has asked teams not to pick him.

Logan Mailloux is a highly touted prospect with the London Knights. He was expected to be selected in the first or second round of this weekend's NHL draft.

But Mailloux announced on Twitter early Tuesday that he was renouncing himself from the draft, asking teams not to select him.

“The NHL draft should be one of the most exciting landmark moments in a player’s career, and given the circumstances I don’t feel I have demonstrated strong enough maturity or character to earn that privilege in the 2021 draft.”

The statement follows a criminal charge while playing in Sweden late last year.

Mailloux was playing for SK Lejon in Sweden, on loan from the Knights while the OHL season was on pause because of COVID-19.

It was during this time Mailloux was investigated after distributing a photo of a woman and himself engaged in a sexual act. The photo was taken without the woman’s consent.

The London Knights said in a release last week, “The team was aware of a situation involving Mailloux, and Team staff are working with Logan, to help him better understand his actions, the ramifications of his actions and ensuring that this does not happen again.”

A statement from the London Knights pic.twitter.com/M4geKSoD6z — London Knights (@LondonKnights) July 16, 2021

In his tweet Tuesday, Mailloux says of waiting for his shot, "I feel that this would allow me the opportunity to demonstrate an adequate level of Maturity and Character next season with the London Knights in the OHL.”

When contacted by phone Mailloux’s agent had no comment.