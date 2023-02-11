London Health Sciences Centre to close fertility clinic after 50 years

After 50 years of helping families, London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) fertility clinic will close next month and transition into a new community clinic.

According to a release, The Fertility Clinic at LHSC will close down on March 31 after 50 years of operations. All fertility treatments at LHSC will transition into a new clinic called the Omega Fertility Center.

The decision to close The Fertility Clinic stems from the majority of fertility clinics nowadays being community-based, where patients are able to access both ministry funding for their treatments and self-pay for additional services and treatments, according to the release.

“I would personally like to thank the incredible team at The Fertility Clinic for their dedication, compassion and commitment to supporting individuals and families in our care,” said Nash Syed, president, Children’s Hospital. “This legacy of care our patients received will be remembered for generations to come.”

The new Omega Fertility Centre will be located at 373 Commissioners Rd. W. and will open in the spring or summer of 2023.

The clinic will also be run by current LHSC physicians and members of the obstetrics and gynecology department.

The Fertility Clinic at LHSC was one of the first of its kind in Canada and opened its doors in 1972. Since then, it has resulted in more than 4,500 births through various reproductive technologies.

“At this time, our health care teams are connecting with their patients to let them know of this upcoming change and answer any of their questions to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible,” said Syed.

Patients who are impacted by the transition will receive a letter with more information within the next 10 days.