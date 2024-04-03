London grants permission for backyard fireworks on Diwali and Chinese Lunar New Year—again
A majority of council has once again voted to permit backyard fireworks to celebrate Diwali and Chinese Lunar New Year.
Last August, council voted 10-5 in support of expanding the number of days when backyard fireworks are permitted.
However, on March 18, the five-member Community and Protective Services Committee refused to rubber stamp the necessary by-law amendment that would add Diwali and Chinese Lunar New Year to the existing permissions on Canada Day and Victoria Day.
The committee’s recommendation sparked concern in the impacted communities and led to a lengthy debate at Tuesday’s city council.
Coun. Steve Lehman and Coun. Corrine Rahman put forward a motion to overrule the committee recommendation and approve the addition of Diwali and Chinese Lunar New Year.
“The community feels. ‘Here we go again.’ We thought this had been decided upon,” said Lehman.
Coun. Sam Trosow maintained his opposition to backyard fireworks, “No matter how many more holidays you add to this by-law, it’s not being effectively enforced.”
Rahman expressed disappointment that come councillors’ comments seemed to diminish the religious and cultural significance of fireworks to the celebrations.
“Sometimes we struck a nerve,” she explained.
“We have a commitment in our Strategic Plan to an Anti-Racism and Anti-Oppression Framework that I don’t believe we are using fully enough as council members,” she explained. “I will say I felt it myself when we were having this conversation.”
Council voted to overturn the committee recommendation— adding the new dates for backyard firework displays.
“We can say you can celebrate in a different way, but that’s not necessarily listening to the community,” said Mayor Josh Morgan. “I actually think they spoke loud and clear about the importance of backyard fireworks in support of the celebration of Diwali and Chinese Lunar New Year.”
London Top Stories
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights hold on for OT win over Flint, take 3-0 series lead
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE Conservative lead over Liberals narrows while NDP support drops: Nanos
The federal Liberals are narrowing the months-old gap with the Conservative party, with a former 20-percentage point Conservative ballot advantage shrinking to a 12-point lead, according to latest tracking data from Nanos Research.
Taiwan's strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years damages buildings, leaving 9 dead
Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways and leaving nine people dead.
An Ontario man spent the last months of his life in an ill-fitting wheelchair. Years later, his mother is still demanding oversight
The last nine months of David O’Brien’s life were spent in discomfort and pain, according to his mother, as the wheelchair he had was not yet properly fitted for him.
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old boy Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
Tori Spelling gets candid about her divorce filing in new podcast
Tori Spelling shared a vulnerable moment on the debut episode of her podcast, misSPELLING.
Browsing in incognito mode doesn't protect you as much as you might think
Although a private browsing mode known as 'Incognito' in Google's widely used Chrome browser has been available for nearly a decade, a legal settlement involving the way it works has casting new attention on this commonly available setting.
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Toronto-area cop temporarily demoted after entering peace bond on assault charges, 'openly' mocking civilian with mental health issues
A Toronto-area police officer has been temporarily demoted after entering a peace bond on allegations of domestic assault and admitting to mocking a man in custody who was suffering from mental health issues.
During next week's solar eclipse, Torontonians 'might not even notice anything's happening,' professor says
Torontonians eager to catch a glimpse of the upcoming total solar eclipse would be wise to hit the road and head out of town next Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Eastern Ontario couple tries to track down contractor who allegedly took off with deposit
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring storm to bring 15 to 20 cm of snow, rain to Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Is Ottawa the 'Shawarma Capital of Canada'? Council to vote on motion today