London firefighter being laid to rest Thursday

With firefighters from across the region including Toronto and Strathroy, the funeral for Chris Bruinink took place Thursday morning.

According to a post on social media by London fire, the procession will travel along Wonderland Road between Beaverbrook Road and Southdale Road, onto Southdale Road between Wonderland and Bostwick Road and on Bostwick towards Wharncliffe Road south.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects for Bruinink and his family are encouraged to stand along Wonderland Road between 11:40 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The London fire captain passed away last week after a battle with cancer that started in 2020.

His journey inspired a campaign by the firefighters association called “LPFFA Strong” — a wristband campaign to raise awareness about cancers afflicting firefighters.