LONDON
London

London Fire Department on the scene of natural gas leak

(Source: London Fire Department) (Source: London Fire Department)
Share

The London Fire Department is on the scene of a natural gas leak this afternoon at 31 Rogers Avenue.

According to District Chief Nick Hewetson, the issue was first reported by a resident at roughly 2:00 p.m.

The leak is reportedly coming from the ground – presently the street is blocked off.

Adjacent homes within 150’ were evacuated as a precaution, however residents have since been allowed back into their homes.

Enbridge Gas has been notified of the issue. Presently, London Fire Crews are standing by, and will remain on site until the yard can be excavated to repair the leak. 

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Montreal

Winnipeg

Edmonton

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News