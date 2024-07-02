London Fire Department on the scene of natural gas leak
The London Fire Department is on the scene of a natural gas leak this afternoon at 31 Rogers Avenue.
According to District Chief Nick Hewetson, the issue was first reported by a resident at roughly 2:00 p.m.
The leak is reportedly coming from the ground – presently the street is blocked off.
Adjacent homes within 150’ were evacuated as a precaution, however residents have since been allowed back into their homes.
Enbridge Gas has been notified of the issue. Presently, London Fire Crews are standing by, and will remain on site until the yard can be excavated to repair the leak.
