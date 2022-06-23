London fire crews tackle house fire on Blackfriars Street

The London Fire Department responded to a structure fire in central London, Ont. late Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet sent out at 4:57 p.m., fire crews responded to a “fully involved” fire at a residence on Blackfriars Street.

As of 5:21 p.m., the fire has been knocked down, and primary and secondary searches are complete.

All occupants are accounted for and there are no reported injuries.

Fire crews remain on scene for overhaul operations and rehabbing.

The cause of the blaze and estimated cost of damages currently remain unknown.

The investigation continues.