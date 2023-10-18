London councillors spar over need for lobbyist registry

No additional light will be shed on political lobbying activities directed at London city council — but the political push for a lobbyist registry isn’t over.

“We need to add these layers and levels of oversight,” urged Coun. David Ferreira during the city council meeting on Tuesday.

A motion by Ferreira and Coun. Skylar Franke sought a staff report detailing the cost and operation of a registry to track the individuals and organizations lobbying municipal politicians.

The staff report would provide information for a future decision by council.

“Tell us what the cost will be? How will it work? What would be considered a constituent matter, (versus) what would be considered not a constituent matter?” Ferreira explained.

The motion listed 10 Ontario municipalities that already track lobbying activities involving their municipal politicians.

Toronto

Peel Region

Ottawa

Brampton

Hamilton

Niagara Region

Vaughn

Burlington

Pickering

Collingwood

The online registries are designed to be easily searched by the public, including the names, dates and topics of meetings between council members and lobbyists.

The City of Hamilton’s registry website reads, “The Registry emphasizes a culture of open, transparent and accountable government.”

“As councillors, we are constantly being lobbied,” revealed Coun. Anna Hopkins. “This is a way of being transparent and accountable to the public.”

However, Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis questioned the costs and benefits of a lobbyist registry when the city will already be challenged to balance the 2024-2027 multi-year budget.

“We will need a minimum of two, if not three FTEs (full time employees) in our direct in-house costs, on top of whatever the cost of the registrar themselves is,” Lewis argued.

“That makes no sense,” countered Coun. Sam Trosow. “We need a report about how much this will cost, and then we can evaluate whether the benefits are worth it.”

Trosow took direct aim that the financial concerns raised by Lewis and other councillors.

“Their main argument is, it’s going to cost a lot, but all we’re trying to get is the cost data — Yeah, I think that’s disingenuous,” said Troswoe.

Lewis maintained his concerns were genuine.

Eventually, Ferreira’s motion for a staff report failed 6 to 8.

IN FAVOUR

Hopkins

Rahman

Ferreira

McAlister

Franke

Trosow

OPPOSED

Lewis

Cuddy

Stevenson

Pribil

Morgan

Lehman

Peloza

Van Meerbergen

ABSENT

Hillier

Ferreira vowed to bring his motion back to council after the minimum 12-month waiting period.

“We need to get the information. If we are not going to allow ourselves to get that information, then what are we doing here?”

The Ontario Municipal Act (2001) gives cities the power to create a municipal lobbyist registry, noting that lobbying is a legitimate activity and well within the rights of individuals and organizations.