London councillor says social media reaction to Twitter post is overreaction
A London city councillor said she's surprised by strong online reactions to her Twitter comment that linked to an article by a U.S. political commentator.
Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson said on Wednesday that she simply wanted to continue the debate on how to deal with homelessness.
"The outrage is really just trying to find something to pick a fight on here,” she said.
Stevenson linked to an article by Michael Smerconish, an American radio show and CNN host. In the article on his website, Smerconish suggested that communities that manage to provide full housing and supports to people who are homeless should then be allowed to detain anyone who declines services and insists on living rough.
Stevenson tweeted “London could be first,” which drew a torrent of concerns and some outrage, with commenters questioning if she was recommending internment camps.
Stevenson said she was recently exposed to the term ‘monomania’ and feels that may be what is being demonstrated by some individuals when it comes to the debate on homelessness.
“It’s somebody who just has an exaggerated opinion on one particular thing and will not consider anything else. I think that’s what we’re dealing with,” she explained.
On Tuesday, Stephen Turner, a former London city councillor and current manager of Lambton Emergency Medical Services, took issue with Smerconish’s position that that detaining people could be an option.
"The second part of that article mentioned that if somebody isn't willing to accept that help then they should be arrested and detained,” he said. “That raises a lot of alarms and a lot of red flags about human rights, about dignity."
A retweet from London, Ont. Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson, from Michael Smerconish, an American radio show and CNN host. (Source: Susan Stevenson/Twitter)Stevenson insisted her goal is to ensure concerns about encampments on streets and in parks were going to be addressed.
"What I wrote didn't say anything about arresting people. There was one small sentence [in the Smerconish article] and it blew up like this. So that discourages the public from even getting into a conversation,” she said.
Stevenson has repeatedly raised questions about a community-driven plan to address homelessness. That plan is calling for the implementation of 15 community hubs throughout the city that would provide services and supports for those who are homeless.
The plan, which received a $25 million donation from a private citizen, would also include the development of supported housing.
The strategy is being developed by local stakeholders from a number of sectors, including health care, social service, and business. No politicians were part of the strategic planning sessions.
Stevenson has concerns about a lack of transparency and a lack of clear direction on how additional funding will be secured and said, “We don’t have a history of success here. So this model, and these experts, are not showing us how it’s going to work.”
Turner said the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with a surge in mental health and addictions issues, quickly and dramatically amplified the challenges of homelessness. He believes the strategies being developed will see results and warns about taking hardline approaches.
"Like suggestions that we can just arrest our way out of this, which many police chiefs in London have said we can't do. It's quite clear that we need to have everybody rowing in the same direction,” he said.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
'Inconsistent' internal governance, 'important gap in ministerial accountability' at GAC: NSICOP
Parliament's top-secret national security committee says Global Affairs Canada (GAC) is lacking in consistent internal governance, especially when it comes to intelligence activities, which is leading to an 'important gap in ministerial accountability.'
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
Labour minister pressed to end B.C. port labour dispute amid renewed strike notice
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is under renewed pressure to bring an end to a revived strike by port workers in British Columbia, now that the workers' union has given notice of plans to return to the picket lines this weekend after being told their latest job action was 'unlawful.'
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
Falling telecom prices a positive sign, but phone bills still too expensive: experts
A price drop for Canadian phone and internet services last month has some observers optimistic about the downward trend, but industry watchers say there is still a long way to go when it comes to telecom affordability.
Recent resignations suggest industry has too much sway with Health Canada: NDP
NDP health critic Don Davies says the resignation of a scientific adviser from the federal pesticide regulator is yet another example of industry having too much influence at Health Canada.
North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a U.S. soldier who bolted across the border
North Korea stayed silent Wednesday about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the Koreas' heavily fortified border as members of his tour group looked on in shock. Some observers said heightened tensions between the two countries make it unlikely that he will return any time soon.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region seniors separated in long-term care pushing for right to remain together
After six decades of marriage, Shirley and Jim Potts spent the last year of Shirley’s life separated. Now Potts is trying to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen to others.
-
Here’s how much you need to make to reasonably afford an apartment in southwestern Ontario cities
A new report outlining the cost of renting in cities across Canada shows that nowhere in Ontario can someone making minimum wager reasonably afford a one-bedroom apartment.
-
'It’s like another language': Budding musicians take part in band camp in Guelph
A special band camp makes a stop in the Royal City to teach kids and teens how to play, perform and create their own music.
Windsor
-
Historic fire truck restored and ready to roll
Once headed for the junkyard, Engine No. 7 is back up and running — with a shiny coat of red paint.
-
National Urban Park Hub established at UWindsor
The process to create the Ojibway National Urban Park is many years in the making and it’s still a few years away.
-
'Something has to give' Thieves strike Ukrainian Church parking lot, taking religious relics
Members of St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Windsor are appealing for respect and the return of several religious relics they say were stolen from their pastor’s vehicle parked at the church hall.
Barrie
-
Convicted sex offender and wife arrested 2 days after Ontario police issue rare public advisory
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
-
SIU investigating after suspect seriously injured by OPP vehicle in Innisfil
Ontario's watchdog is investigating in Innisfil following reports a man has been seriously injured after being struck by an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.
-
18-year-olds arrested in violent assault in Barrie that left man in life-threatening condition
Police have arrested two 18-year-old men wanted in connection with a violent assault in Barrie earlier this week that left a 58-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Tony Anselmo, an icon in Sudbury’s music scene, has died
The family of Tony Anselmo in Greater Sudbury has confirmed he passed away Wednesday at age 70.
-
Search is on for dangerous driving suspect in Sudbury who keeps fleeing police
Greater Sudbury police are looking for a dangerous driving suspect who has been caught speeding in the Minnow Lake area of the city.
-
Northern Ontario man tries to rob pharmacy in Timmins at knifepoint
Timmins police say a man wearing a disguise tried to rob the pharmacy at the Timmins Walmart on July 8 at around 3:17 p.m.
Ottawa
-
Northern Tornadoes Project confirms 2 more tornadoes in eastern Ontario after last week's storm
Two more tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down in eastern Ontario last Thursday during the storm that brought tornadoes to Barrhaven.
-
Fatal fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood a homicide
Ottawa police are treating a fatal fire in Centretown overnight as a homicide.
-
No back-to-service plan yet for Ottawa's LRT
There is no back-to-service plan yet for the Confederation Line LRT after it was abruptly shut down during the Monday afternoon rush, a new memo reveals.
Toronto
-
'He was a very good person': Family, friends mourn loss of Gurvinder Nath who died in violent carjacking in Mississauga
Friends and family are grieving the loss of Gurvinder Nath, the 24-year-old food delivery driver who died from a violent carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month.
-
Toronto police car lit on fire in controversial new music video by Jason Aldean
Archival footage of a Toronto police car engulfed in flames makes a brief appearance in a country music video by Jason Aldean that has received a wave of backlash since its release earlier this week.
-
TTC reminds riders about power-off switch after video shows person being pulled from edge of subway platform
The TTC is reminding riders about the presence of an emergency power-off switch in all subway stations after video surfaced of a woman being pulled from the edge of a platform by concerned onlookers.
Montreal
-
Laval man accuses police of racial profiling, intends to file human rights complaint
A member of the Canadian military is alleging Laval police officers racially profiled him while he was out for a jog.
-
Why Montreal women are wearing 'subway shirts' on the metro to feel safer
A viral TikTok trend showing women wearing baggy shirts over their outfits to avoid harassment on the metro is getting mixed reactions.
-
Former Montreal education professor guilty of sexual abuse on 11-year-old child
A former education professor and researcher at the Universite de Montreal was convicted Wednesday of sexual abuse on an 11-year-old child.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police supervisor 'shocked' that clothing was not collected in rape case
A Halifax police supervisor says he was shocked when an alleged sexual assault victim told him her clothing hadn't been collected as evidence 10 days after her physical exam.
-
'The cost is significant': Premiers to take legal action over isthmus funding
With a day to spare, the premiers of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have decided to apply for national funding to help protect the Chignecto Isthmus, a crucial piece of land that connects the two provinces.
-
Bids climb as Alberta government auctions off 'excellent, dusty' donair suit
The Alberta government is selling a donair costume, complete with replica meat, sauce, tomatoes and lettuce, as a part of its online surplus auction.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters set up new camp at Canadian Museum for Human Rights
One day after a blockade at a Winnipeg landfill came down, a new camp went up in Winnipeg.
-
Liquor Mart employees go on strike amid contract negotiations
Workers with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) have walked off the job for one day amid ongoing contract negotiations.
-
A town parade and chicken wings: What Brett Howden has planned for the Stanley Cup
Brett Howden has some big plans when he brings the Stanley Cup to his home community in Oakbank, Man. for the first time later this month – plans that may include filling it up with chicken wings.
Calgary
-
City of Calgary’s plan to reintroduce fluoride into water system up in cost, delayed
It will now take longer and cost more for the City of Calgary to reinstate water fluoridation at the city’s two water treatment plants.
-
Solutions sought to address anesthesiologist shortage in Alberta
Anesthesiologists cover a critical component of surgical care by providing pain management, but some of these specialists say there aren't enough of them in the province to provide efficient patient care.
-
1 dead in vehicle rollover west of Millarville, Alta.
A man is dead following a vehicle rollover Wednesday west of Millarville, Alta.
Edmonton
-
How many hours of smoke has Edmonton had this year?
The government agency defines smoke hours as time spent with a reduction in visibility below 9.7 kilometres.
-
Why is a giant donair costume being auctioned by the Alberta government? Whatever the reason, it's a hit
An unusual item – from a curious owner – is up for auction in Alberta, attracting dozens of bids and plenty of internet interest, while sparking love for the local food favourite.
-
Motorcycle fatal, serious injury crashes reach 10-year high: Edmonton data
Motorcycle crashes that resulted in death or serious injury have reached a 10-year high compared to the first half of the past 10 years, Edmonton police data shows.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
Man charged after body found in Abbotsford home: IHIT
One day after man was found dead inside an Abbotsford home, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a suspect has been charged.
-
'End in sight' for Fraser Valley bus strike, union says
A transit strike that has stranded commuters in B.C.'s Fraser Valley for 122 days could soon be coming to an end, according to the union representing operators.