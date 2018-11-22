

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





The Neighbourhood Watch program is in transition after its board of directors voted for dissolution.

It can, however, continue under the umbrella of a potential host organization such as the London Police Service or Crime Stoppers, or a number of other similar organizations.

On Thursday, council’s Community Safety and Crime Prevention Advisory Committee unanimously approved a motion to ask the city for non-financial transition support.

Neighbourhood Watch will receive $30,000 in the 2019 city budget, half of what it received in 2018.

If no host organization is found it will either dissolve or have to be taken over by volunteers.

A Dec. 21 deadline set by the Neighbourhood Watch board of directors to secure a host organization would also have to be extended.