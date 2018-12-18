

CTV London





The annual London Corporate Challenge will be looking to raise $85,000 in 2019 for the Merrymount Family Support and Crisis Centre.

The LCC was actually revived by Merrymount Executive Director Paul Horwath nine years ago.

Since 2010, the LCC has raised more than $500,000 for local charities.

It is a one-day, team-building event that invites friends and co-workers to raise money and participate in a variety of group activities in Harris Park.

The winning team last year was from Ernst & Young LLP. The top fundraising team, Bonduelle, contributed nearly $10,000.

This year’s challenge will be on June 15, 2019.

Last year, Merrymount helped over 8,000 families in London and the surrounding area and had nearly 4,000 children stay overnight in its 18 on-site beds.

The fundraising goal of $85,000 represents the cost of operating one bed at the centre for a year.