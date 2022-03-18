London community prepares for displaced Ukrainians

As the war in Ukraine forces millions to flee their homes preparations are underway in Canada and here in London to start accepting those who have been displaced.

"I personally have received a number of phone calls from Poland and Germany," says Volodymyr Vorobets, the President at the London Ukrainian Centre.

"A Ukrainian woman currently is preparing paperwork to come to Canada and the ones that contacted me want to come directly to London."

Vorobets says volunteers have already signed up to help saying, "We do have a long list of people. People that live in London and around our city and they’re willing to accept families in their homes."

London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos says the federal government is doing its part and is willing to help.

"If they wish to come to Canada they will find generosity here," says Fragiskatos.

He adds that those that have an existing family tie will be able to come here and settle permanently adding, "There is also another stream that will allow Ukrainians to come here for up to three years and they will be given a student permit if they wish to study and they will be given a work permit and I know many wish to work."

So far the London Ukrainian Centre has received and shipped off more than 40 tons of medical supplies and food, and the organization has also collected 145 thousand dollars in aid money.

Vorobets says he is very thankful to all who have donated adding, "I met a lot of great people."

If you would like to help out with refugees or make a donation, visit their website.