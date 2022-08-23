London committee hits pause on changes to restaurant and bar patios

City council's desire to permanently relax rules for restaurant and bar patios might raise capacity limits.

As of now, there are limits on a patio to a maximum of 50 seats — or half of the licensed capacity inside the restaurant.

The rule was temporarily lifted to help businesses survive pandemic closures.

On Monday night, the planning committee hit pause on making the changes permanent.

City staff will consult with the alcohol and gaming commission about capacity limits related to liquor licenses and report back in the future.