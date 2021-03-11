LONDON, ONT. -- The Board of Directors for the London Chamber of Commerce has announced its new CEO.

Graham Henderson was named to the position following an extensive hiring process.

“Graham brings both extensive experience and a track record of success in not-for-profit, member driven organizations and knows the Chamber Network well, having served on the Ontario Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors as the Chair and the Treasurer with an overall tenure of 12 years,” said President of the Board, Vijai Lakshmikanthan.

Most recently Henderson was the CEO of Music Canada and Connect Music Licensing.

“London has always occupied a special place in my heart - I love it” said Henderson. “During my decade of service on the Board of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, it was abundantly clear to me that the London Chamber was the gold standard.”

Henderson takes up the role on March 22.