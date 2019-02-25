

CTV London





Whether it’s a medal, trophy or banner, Nothers Signs and Recognition has been providing sporting teams and organizations with recognition pieces for five decades.

President Jim Nother, explains, “We started in our basement like most people in this industry and then we bought our first location on Wellington Street in 1968.”

Since then the family business has made a name for itself not just in London but across southwestern Ontario when it comes to recognition pieces, Nother says.

“So we’re going right up to Ottawa, all the way down to Windsor and north to Barrie and Orangeville so I will say we have about 500 accounts.”

And the business keeps growing. Just last year Nothers moved to a larger location in the city and each year the company produces approximately a million recognition pieces.

Nother says new technology has allowed the company to produce larger quantities over the years.

“The products now are all digitally printed through machines and direct-colour machines and laser machines and our engraving has all gone computerized.”

Nother says you don’t have to be a sporting organization to have a recognition piece made, the company produces one-off pieces for the public as well.

“We’ll have grandparents come in and say my grandson…I’ve got this puck and he scored his first hat trick and we want to put that puck on this trophy? Do you have a way to do that? And we do it and then you see the grandfather coming in or the grandmother and they are like, ‘Oh wow this is so neat I can’t wait to present this to our grandson or granddaughter.’”

Nother says that’s really what it’s all about, the smiles that it puts on people’s faces

“We are in the memories business, and really feel blessed because we are with people at the best times of their lives, whether it be that young lad or young lady that won that award. It’s nice to be a part of that industry and shape lives out there.”