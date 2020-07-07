MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London, the bear taken from a tree in the city's Byron neighbourhood last month, is just about ready to be released.

The Bear With Us Centre for Bears posted an update late Monday on the bear's condition.

Veterinarian Dr. Sherri Cox visited the bear at the sanctuary on Friday to ensure the infection was completely gone and gave London a couple more stitches.

The bear had been shot by London police in the hindquarters when it began climbing down the tree where it was hiding before officials were ready to capture it.

Officials say that check-up is expected to be the last time he'll need to be sedated.

The bear's condition has improved steadily since it was taken from the city on June 8.

He is expected to be released in about a week.