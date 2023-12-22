London Basket Brigade delivers hampers to 200 families just in time for the holidays

LONDON
    It has been a busy week for the London Basket Brigade, collecting, sorting, and assembling 200 hampers for families across the city.

    “We don’t solve London’s problem for poverty but hopefully with our team of volunteers and all of our partners, we can put a little dent in it this Christmas," said London Basket Brigade organizer Joe Cardillo.

    When the London Basket Brigade began 15 years ago, Cardillo said they served 25 families. Today, that number has grown to 200.

    "We wanted to make a difference in the community, and luckily we're surrounded with so many great friends and coworkers that they wanted to make a difference too,” explained Cardillo.

    Each family will receive a full holiday dinner consisting of a turkey, ham, or a gift card for vegan options, along with non-perishables, toiletries, and a bag full of toys.

    “We've been collecting since mid-November at both Costco locations, as well as bags at local businesses throughout the city and through our LondonBasketBrigade.com where people have generously donated cash," he said.

    A group of volunteers spent the day delivering the hampers to families who are living below the poverty line in London.

    "It's my favourite part of Christmas for me; we get to go out and meet families, and help them. My favourite Christmas story is this sweet little girl who looked at me and asked me if I was Santa, it doesn’t get better than that,” shared Maureen Ohalloran, who has been volunteering with the London Basket Brigade for the past decade.

    Cardillo said since the need is so great, they have a number of agencies that they partner with to help serve families across the city.

