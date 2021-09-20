London-area federal election results 2021
A 36-day federal election campaign has come to an end as Canadians cast their ballots to determine who will form the next government.
London-West
Conservative: Rob Flack
Liberal : Arielle Kayabaga
NDP: Shawna Lewkowitz:
PPC: Mike McMullen
Green Party: Patrick Tuck
London North Centre
Conservative: Stephen Gallant
(*)Liberal: Peter Fragistakos
NDP: Dirka Prout
Green Party: Mary Ann Hodge
PPC: Marc Emery
London-Fanshawe
Conservative: Mattias Vanderley
Liberal: Mohamed Hammoud
(*)NDP: Lindsay Mathyssen
PPC: Kyle Free
Elgin-Middlesex-London
(*)Conservative: Karen Vecchio
Liberal: Afeez Ajibowu
NDP : Katelyn Cody
Green Party: Amanda Stark
PPC: Chelsea Hillier
Oxford
(*)Conservative: Dave MacKenzie
Liberal: Elizabeth Quinto
NDP: Matthew Chambers
Green Party: Bob Reid
PPC: Wendy Martin
Huron-Bruce
(*)Conservative: Ben Lobb
Liberal: James Rice
NDP: Jan Johnstone
IND: Justin Smith
PPC: Jack Stecho
Sarnia-Lambton
(*)Conservative: Marilyn Gladu
Liberal: Lois Nantais
NDP: Adam Kilner
Green Party: Stefanie Bunko
PPC: Brian Everaert
Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
(*)Conservative: Lianne Rood
Liberal: Dr. Sudit Ranade
NDP: Chief Jason Henry
Green Party: Jeremy Hull
PPC: Kevin Mitchell
Chatham-Kent-Leamington
(*)Conservative: Dave Epp
Liberal: Greg Hetherington
NDP: Dan Gelinas
Green Party: Mark Vercouteren
PPC: Liz Vallee
Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound
(*)Conservative: Alex Ruff
Liberal: Anne Marie Watson
NDP: Chrisstopher Neudorf
Green Party: Ashley Lawrence
PPC: Anna-Marie Fosbrooke
IND: Reima Kaikkonen
(*) indicates incumbent
Election day 2021: Polls close in majority of Canada, Liberals leading
Live updates: Tracking instances of election night voting irregularities and misinformation
Live updates: 2021 federal election results and analysis
Follow the CTVNews.ca live blog for real-time updates, analysis and 2021 federal election results as they come in. We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party, as well as dispatches from CTV News reporters in ridings across different parts of the country.
Election day 2021: Polls close in majority of Canada, Liberals leading
Polls have now closed in the majority of the country, with results already rolling in from Atlantic Canada and data expected soon from Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. The early results being reported in this historic 36-day pandemic federal election show the Liberals taking an early lead, though Conservatives have picked up two seats so far.
Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area as they come in
Follow along with the latest federal election results for Waterloo Region.
Live updates: 2021 federal election results and analysis
Follow the CTVNews.ca live blog for real-time updates, analysis and 2021 federal election results as they come in. We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party, as well as dispatches from CTV News reporters in ridings across different parts of the country.
Federal election results in Ontario as they come in
Live election results in Canada are coming in as a 36-day campaign comes to an end.
Election day 2021: Polls close in majority of Canada, Liberals leading
Polls have now closed in the majority of the country, with results already rolling in from Atlantic Canada and data expected soon from Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. The early results being reported in this historic 36-day pandemic federal election show the Liberals taking an early lead, though Conservatives have picked up two seats so far.
Live updates: 2021 federal election results and analysis
Follow the CTVNews.ca live blog for real-time updates, analysis and 2021 federal election results as they come in. We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party, as well as dispatches from CTV News reporters in ridings across different parts of the country.
Live: Federal election results for the Ottawa area
Live updates: 2021 federal election results and analysis
Follow the CTVNews.ca live blog for real-time updates, analysis and 2021 federal election results as they come in. We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party, as well as dispatches from CTV News reporters in ridings across different parts of the country.
Election day 2021: Polls close in majority of Canada, Liberals leading
Polls have now closed in the majority of the country, with results already rolling in from Atlantic Canada and data expected soon from Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. The early results being reported in this historic 36-day pandemic federal election show the Liberals taking an early lead, though Conservatives have picked up two seats so far.
Federal election results in Ontario as they come in
Live election results in Canada are coming in as a 36-day campaign comes to an end.
Election day 2021: Polls close in majority of Canada, Liberals leading
Polls have now closed in the majority of the country, with results already rolling in from Atlantic Canada and data expected soon from Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. The early results being reported in this historic 36-day pandemic federal election show the Liberals taking an early lead, though Conservatives have picked up two seats so far.
INTERACTIVE: Manitoba's federal election results as they happen
Canadians are heading to the polls today for the 44th general election.
Live updates: 2021 federal election results and analysis
Follow the CTVNews.ca live blog for real-time updates, analysis and 2021 federal election results as they come in. We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party, as well as dispatches from CTV News reporters in ridings across different parts of the country.
Federal election 2021: Live results for all 34 ridings in Alberta
Polls closed in Alberta at 7:30 p.m.
Live updates: 2021 federal election results and analysis
Follow the CTVNews.ca live blog for real-time updates, analysis and 2021 federal election results as they come in. We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party, as well as dispatches from CTV News reporters in ridings across different parts of the country.
Federal election 2021: Live results for all 34 ridings in Alberta
Polls closed in Alberta at 7:30 p.m.
Live updates: 2021 federal election results and analysis
Follow the CTVNews.ca live blog for real-time updates, analysis and 2021 federal election results as they come in. We will also feature updates from the headquarters of every major federal party, as well as dispatches from CTV News reporters in ridings across different parts of the country.
