Thunderstorm watches for parts of the region on Wednesday
Wednesday will be hot and steamy to start off, with a mix of sun and cloud mid morning with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front starts to move in.
"The winds gusting in advance of that front, out of the southwest, 30 [km/h] with gusts to 50 km/h, it's going to be extremely hot and humid into the afternoon. It's gong to feel like the mid-30s," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.
There is the chance of showers and thunderstorms any time throughout the day on Wednesday as the front approaches with lots of instability across southern Ontario.
"Any time a front comes through and you have an air mass that is this hot and humid, there is the potential for thunderstorms to develop. So heading into the afternoon we could still see some active weather as the front pushes off to the east,"
The normal daytime high for this time of year is around 20 C and the low around 9 C.
Severe thunderstorm watch
- Hanover
- Dundalk
- Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound
- Blue Mountains
- Northern Grey County
- Listowel
- Milverton
- Northern Perth County
- Stratford
- Mitchell
- Southern Perth County
- Tillsonburg
- Woodstock
- Oxford County
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 13.
Thursday: Sunny. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
Monday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19.
Kitchener
Two injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 through Cambridge
A six-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Cambridge on Wednesday morning.
Maple Leaf Foods closing its Brantford, Ont. plant
Maple Leaf Foods announced Wednesday that it is closing its Brantford, Ont. plant in early 2025.
Mayor calls out 'hooliganism' at Kitchener park on Victoria Day
Kitchener's mayor was "very disappointed and very angry" after young people were seen shooting off fireworks at others on Victoria Day.
Windsor
VIDEO Windsor, Ont. student asked to leave St. Clair College campus for wearing keffiyeh
In what is being billed as an 'example of anti-Palestinian racism in Windsor,' a video circulating on social media shows a young woman denied entry to a St. Clair College facility for wearing a keffiyeh.
When a fight turns deadly: Windsor man on trial for death of father of 4
Ryan Taylor, 35, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of second-degree murder for the death of 38 year old Thomas 'TJ' McIntyre. A jury of five women and seven men learned Wednesday the broad strokes of the prosecution’s case against Taylor.
'Farm in the City' celebrates farm life during Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island and the Essex County Federation of Agriculture are bringing farm life to the city during 'Open Farms: Farm in the City' on May 25 to the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market.
Barrie
WEATHER ALERT Severe storm with strong winds, hail and torrential rain hit the region
Severe storms rolled into central Ontario on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning about 120 kilometres per hour winds that had the potential to produce a tornado.
Barrie, Ont. couple invited to attend Buckingham Palace Royal Garden Party
A Barrie couple who lost their home in 2021 to a tornado that devastated a south-end neighbourhood spent an unforgettable day as guests at Buckingham Palace.
Final touches on Cedar Point Drive project in Barrie will disrupt area businesses
Motorists travelling along Cedar Point Drive in Barrie will have noticed plenty of construction pylons and workers limiting traffic as the final touches on the restoration project get completed.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury, Ont., councillor speaks out after man charged with criminally harassing her
An 81-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment of a city councillor in Sudbury.
-
Sudburians did you feel the ground move Wednesday morning?
Earthquakes Canada and Vale confirm a 3.1 MN magnitude seismic event occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on May 22 at the Garson Mine site in Greater Sudbury, Ont.
Ottawa
'I feel betrayed': Ottawa-area customers out thousands of dollars warn of bad faith contractor
A group of people from eastern Ontario and western Quebec is issuing a warning about Dennis Walker and his company Vue Windows.
'We'll need all hands on deck': Details emerge after deadly boat crash near Kingston
Police say they have wrapped up their on-scene investigation into a deadly boat crash in eastern Ontario as details of the incident begin to emerge.
Potential ALS breakthrough offering ray of hope for recently diagnosed Ottawa man
Thousands of Canadians live each year with a devastating diagnosis: ALS. The condition, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, currently has no cure, but that could change after a promising breakthrough in Canadian research.
Toronto
Toronto-area hockey coach charged in sexual exploitation investigation
A Toronto-area hockey coach has been charged in a sexual exploitation investigation by Peel police.
Toronto man who stabbed, decapitated mother in 2022 found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Dallas Ly has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his mother, whom he stabbed during a dispute in 2022 before decapitating and dumping her remains on the side of the road in east Toronto.
‘Super pumped’: Blue Jays fan returns to Rogers Centre after being hit by 110 mph foul ball
Still sporting a black bruise around her eyes, Liz McGuire was back at Rogers Centre Wednesday night, days after being hit in the face by a 110 mph (177 km/h) foul ball.
Montreal
Tenants set to swelter after NDG building bans A/C, blocks balconies for repairs
Some tenants in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood are bracing for a sweltering summer. Their building on Monkland Avenue is not allowing them to turn on air conditioning because of repairs to their balconies. The repair work is expected to last all summer.
Man, 20, charged after shooting at Jewish school in Montreal last November
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Jewish school in Montreal last fall.
Montreal police say street fight that killed 3 young people was not gang-related
A violent brawl that ended with the stabbing deaths of three young people, including a 15-year-old boy, in Montreal Tuesday evening was not related to street gangs, but rather a "personal conflict," police say.
Atlantic
Police dog, officer find missing 4-year-old in N.B. woods
An RCMP officer and her service dog found a missing four-year-old boy in the area of Memramcook, N.B., Monday evening.
N.B. man arrested after stealing fuel truck, rolling it over on N.S. highway
A Moncton man is facing numerous charges – including drug trafficking – after police arrested him for allegedly stealing a fuel truck and rolling it over on a Nova Scotia highway on Sunday.
New air ambulance in Nova Scotia transfers non-critical patients to Halifax for tests, treatments
A new plane is transporting hundreds of non-critical patients to Halifax, saving time and keeping ambulances in their communities.
Winnipeg
Handwritten letters penned by admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki entered as evidence
A year after admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was arrested for killing four Indigenous women, investigators learned he was writing to a ‘pen pal’ inmate in Nova Scotia – handwritten letters that are now being entered as evidence in his trial.
Man injured in Red River Ex shooting files lawsuit
An 18-year-old Winnipegger who was shot two years ago at the Red River Ex has now filed a lawsuit related to the incident.
Dishing out history: Gone, but not forgotten restaurants in Winnipeg
We asked, and you answered. Winnipeggers shared a number of their favourite restaurants that have since closed down, but will live forever in their memories. More restaurants generated by your submissions have been added. Take a look to see if you made the list.
Calgary
Calgary police release photo of suspect in hit-and-run that saw victim run over twice
Calgary police have released a photo of a man believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in Bridgeland that saw a pedestrian run over twice.
WestJet planning new fare category for travellers willing to forgo carry-on bag
WestJet Airlines plans to launch a new cheaper fare category that would be available to travellers willing to fly without a carry-on bag.
Calgary outpacing Canada's largest cities on population growth rate: StatCan
Calgary saw the highest population growth rate among Canada’s largest cities between 2022 and 2023 – surpassing 1.6 million people.
Edmonton
Future of Westmount Shopping Centre unclear after tenants given 30 day notice
Several business owners at Edmonton's Westmount Shopping Centre say they've been given only 30-days notice to find a new location.
'They're 4 and 0 in the playoffs': Burger joint feeds winning meals to Oilers
More than a year ago, a burger joint located just a few blocks from Rogers Place discovered the Edmonton Oilers had become regular customers.
15-year-old Edmonton boy's death being investigated by homicide detectives
A man is in custody after the suspicious death of a 15-year-old boy in Edmonton Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
Lawyers take province to court over Legal Professions Act
In its bid to make navigating legal services easier for British Columbians, the government has run afoul of organizations representing lawyers, which are now taking the province to court.
Canucks' Rick Tocchet named NHL's coach of the year
Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks is this season's Jack Adams Award winner as the NHL's coach of the year.
After UVic student’s death, calls for mandatory CPR and naloxone training in B.C. high schools
As 18-year-old Sidney McIntyre-Starko lay dying from a fentanyl overdose, several of her University of Victoria classmates watched helplessly, not recognizing what happened to her or how to perform CPR.