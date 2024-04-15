London and Oneida councils meeting for the first time this week

Members of London city council will be meeting with their counterparts on Oneida Nation of the Thames council.

The very first joint meeting between the two governments will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Oneida Community Centre.

"By working together with openness, mutual respect, and a shared sense of purpose, we can overcome challenges and build stronger, prosperous communities," said Chief Todd Cornelius of the Oneida Nation of the Thames.

Officials from both sides are hoping the collaboration will be a major step towards reconciliation.

“The City of London, and members of council are deeply committed to truth and reconciliation and fostering meaningful dialogue with Indigenous partners, including Oneida Nation of the Thames,” said London Mayor Josh Morgan. “This inaugural Council to Council meeting signifies a pivotal step towards building enduring relationships and open channels of communication, and transforming intentions into meaningful outcomes.”

Items on the agenda include shared environmental concerns and housing issues.