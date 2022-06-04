London airport in the spotlight as filming for new movie takes place Saturday

Lights, camera, action! London International Airport will be in the spotlight over the weekend as a new movie is being filmed on location.

Filming for the movie — the name of which has not been released — began Friday and will wrap up Saturday.

The airport was temporarily closed during filming Saturday, but is scheduled to reopen to the public around 2 p.m.

Manager of Commercial Services and Passenger Experience Gerry Vanderhoek told CTV News that with the loss of business during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s a positive to finally have additional revenue funneled to the airport during filming.

A large group of Londoners are also being used in the film as extras.

— With files from CTV News London's Jaden Lee-Lincoln