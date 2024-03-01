Locally designed tech treating airborne pathogens in real-time

Mark Beaven is very excited about what a compact, but complicated looking camera can do for preventing diseases throughout the world’s agri-food industry.

“There’s so many disease challenges in animal health. This really gives us the tool to better protect our farms and food processing facilities,” said Beaven, president of EthoGuard of Blyth.

The “NiV222,” designed by NeuraViolet Technology in London, Ont. and distributed by EthoGuard in Blyth for agricultural purposes, is a new way farmers and food producers can prevent bacteria and pathogens from taking hold in their barns and facilities, before it’s too late.

“The cameras read the room, and they’re able to, through artificial intelligence, be able to identify areas of high risk and concern when it comes to pathogens. It then tells the robot to project the safe 222 nanometer light to those areas to actually treat and kill the pathogens in the air,” said Beaven.

Beaven envisions the NiV222 in pork and poultry barns and food processing facilities, preventing things like avian flu and African swine fever before they infect the animals.

The “NiV222” ultraviolet light air treatment technology, seen in Blyth on March 1, 2024, detects and kills pathogens and bacteria in real-time. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Viruses like that cost agriculture, and society, billions of dollars each year. The targeted ultraviolet technology has obvious applications for human health as well.

“That was actually the initial intent of the NiV222. The developer actually had envisioned them being in institutions, schools, and hospitals. We came along, as an active partner with our contacts in the agriculture industry and we’ve been able to generate the speed to develop it to get it into Ag sooner than the human side of things,” said Beaven.

Beaven sees it being used in hospitals and other “high pathogen” industries within a couple of years.

However, they are still awaiting Health Canada approval to officially unveil the NiV222 in Canada.

He said they’re only two months away from getting the NiV222 into barns in the U.S. because it already has Environmental Protection Agency approval there. The anticipated cost is between $5,000-6,000 per unit.

“When you compare it to some of the other costs, they’re (farms/food processors) having to implement, whether it’s filters or air handling systems, it’s actually very, very affordable,” he said.

You can learn more about NeuraViolet Technology’s NiV222 by visiting their website.