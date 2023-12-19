Local youth group makes significant donation to food bank

A local Muslim youth group made a significant donation to the London Food Bank on Tuesday.

It’s part of a national campaign, with more than 2,500 pounds of food and $1,000 donated.

The campaign is called ‘The Million Pound Food Challenge.’

“For London, we have two chapters [of the youth group], and one of our chapters had a goal of raising 2,500 pounds of food. In addition, we've also raised $1,000 for the food bank here in London,” said Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association spokesperson Ali Shahan.