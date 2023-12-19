LONDON
London

    • Local youth group makes significant donation to food bank

    Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association made a large donation to the London Food Bank on Dec. 19, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association made a large donation to the London Food Bank on Dec. 19, 2023. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

    A local Muslim youth group made a significant donation to the London Food Bank on Tuesday.

    It’s part of a national campaign, with more than 2,500 pounds of food and $1,000 donated.

    The campaign is called ‘The Million Pound Food Challenge.’

    “For London, we have two chapters [of the youth group], and one of our chapters had a goal of raising 2,500 pounds of food. In addition, we've also raised $1,000 for the food bank here in London,” said Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association spokesperson Ali Shahan.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

    The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News