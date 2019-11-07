

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff





LONDON, Ont. - A London teacher is facing a hearing by the Ontario College of Teachers’ discipline committee next week for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

Charlotte Leone Passmore’s hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14.

The hearing notice alleges Passmore attended a morning sports practice under the influence of alcohol at Dorchester secondary school in 2014.

There is also an accusation she reported to Banting secondary school under the influence and brought a can of beer to work which she reportedly drank during work hours that same year.

Another allegation suggests she was also on duty at the Dorchester high school in 2015 smelling of alcohol.

The hearing notice states that Passmore was sentenced to 30 days in jail after being found guilty of operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood in 2012.

A Thames Valley District School Board spokesperson told CTV News Passmore is on unpaid leave and that they do not comment on personnel matters.