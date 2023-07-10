Local officials open 44 supportive affordable housing units in London

Monday marked the opening of 44 out of the 100 supportive housing units that the city of London promised to have by the end of the year, as part of the Health and Homelessness Plan.

“In collaboration with many partners, especially here in London, that have walked this walk with us to make sure that Londoners can have access to a safe place to call home,” said MP Arielle Kayabaga.

“We know that there’s no quick fix to housing. We know that affordability for all Canadians is something we have to continue to explore the different ways that we can reach that,” she said.

The building at 403 Thompson Road will offer a rent-geared-to-income model as the City of London partners with Indwell, a non-profit that offers supportive housing.

Indwell builds affordable housing units, often by renovating spaces to make one-bedroom apartments or studios. Many people who live in a residence at Indwell have experienced homelessness and need further support that the organization offers.

Residents will be selected from the city’s priority waitlist for affordable housing.

Once people are able to move into the new building in October, they will have access to supports on site including nursing, mental health and addiction supports, and a daily meal.

The building will also include laundry facilities, a common room, an indoor bike room, and parking.

Julie Ryan, community engagement coordinator for Indwell, said it will cost about $800 to rent a studio unit in the four-story building.

On Monday, Indwell’s CEO Jeff Neven spoke to some of the struggles that tenants in their other buildings have experienced from being homeless.

“The first number of weeks, [a tenant] was scared to enter into the building, not sure if it was the sense of being closed indoors or if it was ‘this has got to be too good to be. When’s it going to be taken from me?’” Neven said. “So she actually slept outside, even though she had a unit. It took our staff team a couple of weeks to build rapport, to build trust, invite her in. To see her a year on later it’s remarkable to see the changes.”

It will cost about $1.7 million to run the facility, some of which will be covered by the province and the city until subsidies from the Ministry of Health come in to support annual operating costs.

Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, referred to the new building as top quality housing.

“It will change the lives of those that live here,” he said. “Individuals who have struggled with domestic violence, individuals who have faced structural constraints in the housing market including racism that have prevented them from finding housing.”

However, when it comes to addressing London’s homeless and housing crisis, the work doesn’t stop here.

Through the city’s health and homelessness summit work, combined with the community’s response, it promises to bring 100 supportive housing units to market by the end of the year.

“More of this is to come. Time and time again we will create more of these spaces we will provide that respectful housing, we will make housing a right to Londoners who need it,” said Mayor Josh Morgan.