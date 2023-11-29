Local ninja warriors take home top prizes from national championship

London is home to some skilled ninja warriors.

Training at CTC Obstacles, London’s only obstacle, parkour gym, 12 athletes recently completed at the Canadian Championships for Ninja Warrior in Edmonton, AB — of the 12, seven finished in the top five

A post on the club’s social media accounts said, “For such a small team, CTC came away as the best performing Ontario team.”

With all competitors from the London squad finishing in the top 50 per cent of their groups and the team as a whole finishing in the top five in Canada.