LONDON, ONT. -- Area health units from across Southwestern Ontario are concerned about a spike in teen substance abuse since the beginning of the pandemic.

They are offering tips for parents and caregivers through the Parent’s Matter campaign, an initiative of the Rethink Your Drinking collaborative.

The six strategies in the campaign are:

Knowing what is going on in your child’s life

Developing open and regular communication

Setting expectations and consequences together

Being a positive role model

Building a close and caring relationship

Not providing alcohol or other drugs

“We know that parents are feeling the impact of COVID-19, but so are youth. Canadian studies have shown that youth are very concerned about the COVID-19 crisis and have been affected by social distancing from friends,” says Jessica Austin, Health Promoter at Southwestern Public Health.

Data from McMaster University shows 37.5% of caregivers and parents having increased their consumption of alcohol during the pandemic, and 87.5% of those who use cannabis are using more.

For adolescents, the frequency of both alcohol and cannabis use increased post-COVID-19, with 49.3% engaging in solitary use, 31.6% consuming with peers via technology, and 23.6% consuming with peers face-to-face.

COVID-related stress has been linked to more depression and loneliness, especially in teens who spend more time on social media.

“Fears, depression, and concerns for how social distancing may affect their reputation with peers, have led some teens to increase drinking when alone, and others to drink more through virtual or in-person meet ups with friends,” explains Austin.

For more information on how to talk to your kids about alcohol and drug use, check out their website.