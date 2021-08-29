Local business celebrates 50 year anniversary by building playground

London, Ont. -

A brand new playground has officially opened at Southwest Optimist Park to commemorate the 50 year anniversary of Hully Gully.

Owner of Hully Gully, Randy Collins, says this is his family’s way of giving back to the community.

“Putting smiles on people’s faces. And what’s good about playgrounds is they continue to do that for years to come,” said Collins.

The playground is equipped with multiple swings, slides and climbing features.

It’s also accessible for children of all ages and abilities.

“There’s special equipment there for children with autism, there’s special equipment that children can role up on their wheelchair and get it to work,” said Collins.

Sunday afternoon marked a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the playground.

Many parents and children attended the event and are excited to have this feature in the community.

“It is a great edition, we just live down the road and have a 14 month old at home who loves the playground, he loves swings slides, everything,” said Meghan Peaslee, an attendee of the event.

This is the seventh playground the Collins family has built in London.