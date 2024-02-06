Local bakery stepping up to help London boy

LONDON
    A local bakery is raising money for a 14-year-old London boy who needs a wheelchair accessible van.

    Mason Christiaens was born blind, and last year, woke up paralyzed from the waist down.

    After seeing his story on CTV News, the team at Nova Era Portuguese Bakery stepped up.

    “Immediately I thought 'what can I do to try and help the family?” said Natalia Da Costa.

    Due to mason’s physical needs he has to visit a Toronto hospital. and each trip costs the family up to $600.

    You can pop into Nova Era and get a hand-made knitted hearts in exchange for a donation and the bakery will match the funds.

    “We have a big community, and we have big hearts in our community. They have always come together in times of need," said Da Costa.

