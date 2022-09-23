Loaded handgun seized during arrest in London

A loaded gun has been seized by London police after officers spotted a reported stolen vehicle.

Around 12 p.m. on Thursday, an officer saw a man get into the driver’s seat of the vehicle in a parking lot on Third Street.

When officers tried to approach the vehicle, a suspect fled the area on foot but was caught by a police day not far away.

While he was being taken into custody, police say the suspect dropped a loaded handgun.

An 18-year-old has been charged with: