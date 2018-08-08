Featured
Loaded handgun found after van slams into cat hospital
File
CTV London
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 12:42PM EDT
London police seized a loaded handgun and some crystal meth after a man allegedly drove impaired into a veterinary clinic.
Police say around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday they received a call about a hit-and-run in the area of Adelaide and Central.
A white Mazda van was seen driving with minor front-end damage to the vehicle.
When police pulled over the van in the Adelaide and King area, police searched the vehicle and found the gun and drugs.
A 37-year-old London man was arrested and charged with the following:
• Use/handle/store firearm carelessly
• Possess firearm while prohibited
• Possess prohibited/restricted weapon
• Occupy motor vehicle with firearm
• Possess loaded regulated firearm
• Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
• Possess Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking