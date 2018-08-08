

CTV London





London police seized a loaded handgun and some crystal meth after a man allegedly drove impaired into a veterinary clinic.

Police say around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday they received a call about a hit-and-run in the area of Adelaide and Central.

A white Mazda van was seen driving with minor front-end damage to the vehicle.

When police pulled over the van in the Adelaide and King area, police searched the vehicle and found the gun and drugs.

A 37-year-old London man was arrested and charged with the following:

• Use/handle/store firearm carelessly

• Possess firearm while prohibited

• Possess prohibited/restricted weapon

• Occupy motor vehicle with firearm

• Possess loaded regulated firearm

• Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

• Possess Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking