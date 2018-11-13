

CTV London





Three men are facing a dozen charges after London police a loaded gun, cash and drugs from a location on Kathleen Avenue in the city's east end.

Officers executed the warrant on Friday, seizing drugs including fentanyl, hydromorphone capsules and oxycodone tables.

In addition, a 9mm P-80 loaded with extended an magazine with 31 rounds of 9mm ammunition was seized along with $15,000 in cash.

As a result, a 26-year-old London man is facing a slew of charges including:

Two counts of use/handle/store firearm carelessly

Possess firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Possess prohibited/restricted weapon or device knowing no authority

Possess loaded regulated firearm

Possess weapon dangerous to public peace

Four counts possess Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Two other London men, 25 and 26, are jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.