Loaded gun, $40K in fentanyl seized in east London
Officials seized, drugs, cash and a loaded gun from a location on Kathleen Avenue on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Source: London Police Service)
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 12:27PM EST
Three men are facing a dozen charges after London police a loaded gun, cash and drugs from a location on Kathleen Avenue in the city's east end.
Officers executed the warrant on Friday, seizing drugs including fentanyl, hydromorphone capsules and oxycodone tables.
In addition, a 9mm P-80 loaded with extended an magazine with 31 rounds of 9mm ammunition was seized along with $15,000 in cash.
As a result, a 26-year-old London man is facing a slew of charges including:
- Two counts of use/handle/store firearm carelessly
- Possess firearm knowingly not holding a licence
- Possess prohibited/restricted weapon or device knowing no authority
- Possess loaded regulated firearm
- Possess weapon dangerous to public peace
- Four counts possess Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
Two other London men, 25 and 26, are jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.