

CTV London





London police have two suspects in custody after an hours-long standoff on Forward Avenue last week.

Officers say they saw a stolen vehicle parked outside a residence on Forward Avenue on Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

Police had information that there was a firearm associated with the vehicle, and the Emergency Response Unit was called in to assist.

After about seven hours, a warrant was executed shortly after 9:30 p.m., and as a result the truck, replica gun, several bicycles and a small motorcycle were seized.

One man was arrested in relation to a separate OPP investigation, and was turned over by London police.

A 26-year-old Ilderton man and a 24-year-old London woman were on the lam but were arrested on Sunday.

Forward Avenue was closed for a number of hours and area residents between Delmage and Wood Street were not allowed to return home during the standoff.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.