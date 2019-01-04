

Scott Miller, CTV London





Chris Kurz has raised $100,000 for charity by completing feats of incredible strength and determination, and another one is in the works.

This year, he’s going to 'figuratively' carry those donations up Listowel’s Main Street during March’s Paddyfest Parade.

The 37-year-old gym owner will carry the equivalent of $20,000 worth of loonies on his back.

It’s just the latest feat of strength for Kurz.

Over the past 10 years, he’s completing a winter marathon, pulled a zamboni through Listowel, and carried a car.

This year he let area high school students pick his strongman stunt, and they picked the yoke walk.