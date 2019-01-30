

Scott Miller, CTV London





Cory George is in training mode. The 26-year-old is getting ready to skate 100 kilometres.

That’s over 700 laps of the Steve Kerr Memorial Complex in Listowel. He hopes to complete the feat in less than 10 hours.

George is slapping on his skates to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters Listowel.

They have a 30- to 40-child wait list, so even if people can’t donate, George hopes they think about volunteering to become a Big Brother or Sister.

George will be completing his 100 km skate on April 27.