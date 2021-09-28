Lineups form to pick up Atlohsa's orange shirts

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Many London, Ont. residents lined up at Covent Garden Market to support Atlohsa Family Health Services' Relighting the Fire of Hope campaign.

In just one day 1,000 orange T-shirts were sold.

It was the final day to purchase the shirts ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation -- often also known as Orange Shirt Day.

Alana Lees, director of development at Atlohsa, said in a statement, “We are all experiencing a global collective awakening that began with the 215 children unearthed in Kamloops. It has grown to over 6,000 and people are listening. The paradigm is shifting. Those children are speaking to everyone. It is time for change. Its time to end the violence and systemic racism for all people, all races and all colour.”

Funds from the sale of the shirts go towards Atlohsa's Mino Bimaadiziwin program, which supports "children, youth and their caregivers who have experienced violence and unhealthy relationships in the home or community."

In addition, a dollar from each shirt sold before Sept. 30 is being donated to groups and organizations who help preserve Indigenous knowledge, culture and language.

Atlohsa has sold over 10,000 orange shirts -- with a design by local artist Hawlii Pichette -- across Canada.