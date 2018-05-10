

London, CTV London





The London Lightning were looking to get a first win in their NBL Canada best-of-seven championship series with the Halifax Hurricanes, as the two teams returned to Budweiser Gardens Thursday night for game 3.

Halifax won the first two games in pretty convincing fashion, but the Lightning held the lead for much of Thursday’s contest.

Up by six at the half, the Lightning saw the Hurricanes push back in the 3rd, with the two teams staying within a couple of points of each other for much of the second half.

But the Lighting managed to pull away late in the 4th, with a 27 point night by Garrett Williamson powering the bolts to a 110-100 win.

Game four comes Saturday night in London. Game 5 will be at the Bud on Monday.