Boil water advisory for residential area of Central Elgin
Some residents of Central Elgin are being advised to boil their water.
Southwestern Public Health has issued a boil water advisory to residents living between Mackenzie Lane and the west end of George Street in Central Elgin.
The advisory comes after a report from the Central Elgin Distribution System of low levels of bacteria in drinking water.
Residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for domestic purposes, such as drinking, making infant formula and juice, brushing teeth, washing raw foods, and making rice.
Residents at each home were notified directly of the boil water advisory and will be notified directly when the advisory ends.
