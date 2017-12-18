

CTV London





A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged following an incident involving a pellet gun on Monday at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School.

An altercation took place between two youths and one of them brandished a firearm that was later determined to be a pellet gun.

The teen was arrested by police around 4:30 pm.

He is charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of recognizance.

The teen cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The school was placed under a "hold and secure" safety protocol for a couple of hours. The lockdown was lifted at 1:55 p.m.