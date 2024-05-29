Downtown collision sends 2 people to hospital

A collision in London’s downtown core has sent two people to hospital and shut down a busy intersection Wednesday afternoon.

According to a social media post from the London Police Service, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Oxford Street East and Richmond Street for the report of a collision at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Police said that as a result, all directions of traffic at the intersection are closed while police investigate, and ask drivers to find an alternate route.

Two people have been sent to hospital, one with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash and for how long the intersection will remain closed is unclear.