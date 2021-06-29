LONDON, ONT. -- A large tank containing roughly 200 barrels of crude oil exploded Monday night in St. Clair Township, spilling the oil in the surrounding area.

According to the St. Clair Township Fire Department the tank explosion did not cause a fire and no one was injured.

The explosion happened around 9 p.m. Monday at a well in the area of Bridgen Road and Oil Springs Line. The explosion blew the tank 150 feet away and left a debris field just as large.

Roughly 200 barrels of crude oil was spilled as a result.

The Ministry of the Environment has been called in to assess the spill. Meanwhile an investigator from the Office of the Fire Marshal was on scene Tuesday morning.

Officlals tell CTV News London that a lightning strike is the suspected cause of the explosion.

The fire department has worked with Public Works staff to bring in truck loads of sand to dam up nearby ditches.

TerraPure has been called in to help clean up any oil that has made it to ditches.

The owner of the well has a contractor prepared to clean up the site once the investigation is completed.