Lighting of the Lights ready to set Victoria Park aglow

A holiday tradition is returning to Victoria Park in downtown London, Ont. on Friday night as thousands of people prepare to gather for the Lighting of the Lights.

This is the 65th year for the event, which started back in 1958.

“It’s just a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season,” said Trevor Johnson, the special events manager with the City of London. “We’ll have 75,000 twinkling lights, music, and Londoners all around to celebrate the holiday season.”

This year’s festivities will start a bit earlier than usual at the bandshell stage at around 5:45 p.m., with a new sing-a-long for families followed by the regular performers.

“At 6:15 p.m., Doug Varty and the Rockin’ Reindeer will be back along with Denise Pelley, Glenn Bennett, and Savaria,” said Johnson.

If you can’t make it down to Victoria Park on Friday night, you can catch a lot of the festive action on CTV London during the 6 p.m. newscast with the lights set to be switched on at around 6:50 p.m.

Johnson added, “It’s going to be a fantastic time with Victoria Park turning into a winter wonderland.”