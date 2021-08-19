Libro Credit Union honours National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

London, Ont. -

Libro Credit Union says they will begin to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation yearly in order to recognize Indigenous culture.

The biggest credit union in southwestern Ontario with its head office in London, Libro says it has a growing and important commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"It’s important to create space for learning and reflection to commemorate the history and legacy of residential schools, which remains a vital component of the reconciliation process," said Brian Aalbers, Libro’s executive vice president for People and Culture in a statement.

"At Libro, we take responsibility to listen and learn, from within our own staff and beyond, and carry that with us as we work to better our own efforts in truth and reconciliation."

To honour the day, Libro announced they will close all of their locations with Libro Connect, but their contact centre will remain open to support their customers.

Staff at Libro along with representatives and board members will have a learning and development program made available with a focus on education of Indigenous culture, history and honouring survivors of residential schools.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation takes place on September 30.