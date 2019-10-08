

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff





London, Ont. - A tentative deal is in place and a strike averted as librarians and archivists have reached a deal with Western University.

The deal was reached Monday night after 19 bargaining sessions.

“I’m so proud of our negotiating team for all their hard work and really thankful to the membership for their support of the team,” said University of Western Ontario Faculty Association President, John Ciriello in a news release.

No details of the contract have been released.

A ratification vote has yet to be set.

The 42 unionized librarians and archivists have been without a contract since June 30, 2019.