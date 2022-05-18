Liberal leader pledges to bring back 'Our London Family Act'

London North Centre Liberal candidate Kate Graham is presented with a birthday cake as Liberal leader Steven Del Duca makes a campaign stop in the riding on May 18, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) London North Centre Liberal candidate Kate Graham is presented with a birthday cake as Liberal leader Steven Del Duca makes a campaign stop in the riding on May 18, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver