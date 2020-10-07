SEAFORTH, ONT. -- If Steven Del Duca was Premier, Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa, would be turning back the COVID clock.

“Indoor dining at restaurants, bars, gyms for 28 days would close and while that takes place the small business entrepreneurs that run those businesses should receive direct and tangible support from Doug Ford and the provincial government to make sure they don’t go out of business,” says Ontario’s Liberal Leader today in Seaforth.

Del Duca was visiting Huron County today when he made the remarks. Ontario’s new Liberal Leader says he gave Ford a pass on his handling of the first wave of COVID-19 because frankly it was uncharted territory for all decision makers. But now, the gloves are off.

“We’re over seven months in and I do have some grave concerns about Doug Ford’s preparedness for what is now, a second wave,” says Del Duca.

At his daily briefing, Ford reiterated his government’s recommendation to keep Thanksgiving celebrations to your personal household, despite earlier saying less than 10 people was OK.

“You can check the tapes, I said keep Thanksgiving to the people you share a home with, your own household. I can’t be much clearer than that,” Ford says.

Before sitting down with some Huron County farmers near Seaforth to talk about risk management, commodity prices, and rural broadband internet, Del Duca says the time for talk on the second wave is over, action needs to be taken as soon as possible.

“I think Ontario and Ontarians deserve better,” he says.