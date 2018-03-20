Featured
Garage fire uncovers drug lab on Ontario Street
Ontario Street garage fire in London Ont. on March 11, 2018. (CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 1:02PM EDT
London fire crews discovered a drug lab following a garage fire earlier this month.
On March 11, emergency crews were called to the blaze on Ontario Street and found signs of a clandestine drug lab inside.
The next day, police executed a search warrant and discovered roughly $2000 worth of marijuana products.
Three London residents all in their mid-20s were charged with the following:
• Possess a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking
• Possess a Schedule II substance
• Arson by negligence
• Arson with disregard for human life
• Occupant injuring building
An arrest warrant has been issued for one of the suspects.