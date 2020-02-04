LONDON, ONT. -- As of Feb. 1, anyone in need of a new Ontario licence plate will get one of the province's 'new and improved' plates.

The new plates are supposed to be more durable, more reflective and have the new slogan, 'A place to grow.'

But perhaps one of the most visible changes is the colour, with new plates in vibrant shades of blue instead of the traditional white.

The plates are also completely flat and have gotten smaller, to match the North American standard.